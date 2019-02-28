Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea
467 Fairford
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd.
Sterling Heights, MI
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Grosse Pointe Woods - (nee Fontana). Age 87. Feb. 26, 2019. Beloved wife of John for 66 years. Loving mother of Debby(the late Jim) Jentz, Linda(Paul)Ventimiglia and John(Lisa)Brucia DDS. Dearest Nana of Marisa(Kraig)Hansen, Gina(Joe)Green, Kathryn Brucia, Caroline Brucia, John Brucia and great Nana of Scarlett and Charlotte. Dear sister of Frank(Carolyn)Fontana and the late Mike(Josephine)Fontana DDS and John Fontana. Donations preferred to Residential Hospice or . Visitation Friday 3-9pm with a 7pm Prayer Service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. 36900 Schoenherr Rd. at Metro Pkwy(16 Mile Rd.). Funeral Saturday Instate 9:30am at Our Lady Star of the Sea 467 Fairford Rd. GPW until time of Mass at 10am. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
