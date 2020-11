Carmela "Carmelina" SgoriLivonia - Carmela "Carmelina" Sgroi was born April 24, 1921 and passed away on November 11, 2020 at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Sgroi. Loving mother of Gerrie (Jerry) Sulak and Roy (Kathy) Sgroi. Dearest grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 11. A visitation will be held on Tues. Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:45am until time of mass at 10:30am at St. Colette Catholic Church in Livonia.