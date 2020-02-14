Services
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Carol A. Deutschendorf

Carol A. Deutschendorf

Deutschendorf, Carol A. February 13, 2020 Age 78. Beloved wife of Helmut "Hank" of 54 years. Loving father of John and Mark. Grandmother of Daniel and Veronica. Dear sister of Paul (Sandy) Eberhardt, James Eberhardt and the late Eleanor Rutkowski. Carol loved to sing and being the cantor for daily masses. Visitation 6-8 pm Monday, February 17, 2020 at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Ave Novi

248-348-1800 with a rosary at 7 pm. In-state 10 am Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church 24505 Meadowbrook Rd. Novi until time of liturgy at 10:30 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield, MI. Memorial contributions may be directed to EWTN Mother Mary Angelica or Miles Christi Family Center. Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
