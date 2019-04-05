|
Sister Carol A. Quigley, IHM
Monroe - Sister Carol Ann 78, died Tuesday, April 2, at her home in Monroe, Michigan.
Sister Carol ministered in a variety of works throughout her life as a woman religious: from her role as teacher at St. Raymond and St. Martin, Detroit, as part of an Archdiocese of Detroit Evangelization Team to Recife, Brazil, as a coordinator of leadership development for Core City Neighborhoods, Detroit; as vice-president for Institutional Advancement at Marygrove College, and in service to her community as president, leadership member and coordinator of ministry; and as president of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious (Silver Spring, Maryland). Much of her ministry was achieved through service on various community boards in Michigan: Health Alliance Plan (later affiliated with Henry Ford Health Care), Marygrove College Board of Trustees, Detroit/Windsor Refugee Coalition, Michigan Coalition for Human Rights, Women and Children's Sanctuary, Detroit Center for Religious Development, Archdiocesan Review Board, Detroit; School for Ministry, Ann Arbor, Michigan Catholic Conference, Lansing, and NETWORK, Washington DC. Most recently, she was program coordinator for River House Spirituality Center, a spiritual director, and a school board member for St. Mary Catholic Central High School, Monroe. Sister Carol touched the ministries and lives of many of those she encountered.
Sister Carol entered the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Monroe, in 1958, and received the religious name Sister Laura. She attended Visitation Grade School and Immaculata High School, Detroit. She was born December 22, 1940 to Dr. William and Catherine (McIntyre) Quigley. Sr. Carol earned a bachelor's degree at Marygrove College and a master's degree from the University of St. Michael's College at the Toronto School of Theology, Toronto, Canada.
As part of the early Detroit-Recife Mission of the Archdiocese of Detroit, Carol lived in Recife, Brazil, for five years. The Mission was committed to a reflection-action model of pastoral work and creating base Christian communities. Sr. Carol participated in many innovative projects, publications, and the IHM Feminist History Project, which produced the book, "Building Sisterhood." Sr. Carol was in her 60th Jubilee year as an IHM Sister.
Sister Carol is survived by nieces and nephews and her sisters in community. Her parents, brothers William, John and Raymond, and sister Mary Catherine Doherty, preceded her in death.
Friends are welcome to gather on Friday, April 5 beginning at 9am. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. According to Sister's wishes green burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery on the Motherhouse Campus. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home, Monroe, MI. Memorials may be made to the IHM Retirement Fund, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe, MI 48162-7909.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 5, 2019