Canton - April 28, 2020, age 75. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Brian (Amy), Christopher (Kelly Honecker), Douglas, and the late Karen. Proud grandmother of Anneli, Emma, Hannah & Joshua. Dear sister of Mary Hertslet, and Daniel Smith. A private Graveside Service will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A public "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date. In honor of her many years as a volunteer, memorials may be made to Meal on Wheels - Wayne County, 30712 Michigan Avenue, Westland, MI 48186. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
