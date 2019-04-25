|
|
Carol A. Zeches
Livonia - Carol A. Zeches, of Livonia, Michigan, age 78, died on April 22, 2019. Born on October 29, 1940 in Buffalo, New York. Daughter of the late George and Lillian (Blair) Turner. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Louis J. Zeches. She is survived by their 5 children: Tami J (Greg) Klopfer of Livonia, Todd J Zeches of Livonia, Timothy J (Elizabeth) Zeches of Westland, Teri J Zeches of Livonia and Thomas J Zeches of Livonia. She also has 6 grandchildren Timothy (Kelsey) Zeches II of Livonia, Brittany Zeches of Farmington Hills, Nicholas (Jessica) Armbruster of Garden City, Nathan Armbruster of Livonia, Benjamin Klopfer of Livonia, Andrew Klopfer of Livonia. Visitation FRI April 26 from 1-8pm at Harry J. Will, Livonia. Funeral Mass SAT April 27, at 10:30am (in state 10) at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Livonia.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 25, 2019