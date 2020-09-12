Carol Ann Bassett
Warren - Carol Ann Bassett passed peacefully at her home in Warren on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was 78. Carol was born on April 16, 1942 to Jean (Arthur) and David Henderson in Flint, Michigan. After she graduated from Ypsilanti's Roosevelt High School in 1960, she continued her education at Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a degree in elementary education in 1960. She taught at Owen Elementary in Trenton until her retirement in 2001. She truly loved being a teacher and her students loved her. Carol's two children were the light of her life. She is survived by her beloved son Doug (Sherri) of Phoenix, Arizona and was heartbreakingly predeceased by her daughter Suzanne Gullen in January of 2019. Carol is also survived by her sister Barbara (Richard) Pearson and brother Dave (Shelly) Henderson. She was the beloved aunt of Patti (Tina Dudarevitch) Pearson, Jill (Dave) Rilley, Jeny Edwards, Derek Henderson, Ryan (Kim) Bassett and Tim (Jessica) Basset as well as several great nephews and one great niece. Carol cared deeply for her family and friends. She was always up for a phone call and somehow she always sent birthday cards and gifts so that they arrived on the recipient's actual birthday. Always. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh, including at herself. She loved words, from the NYTimes Crossword she and Barbara did diligently for years, to Words with Friends, to catching grammatical and spelling errors on signs (please don't let there be any here!). Carol knew what she liked, and she was no stranger to routine; she preferred Ruby Tuesday's to her own kitchen, loved a hot fudge sundae from Big Boy, thankfully made "Carol's jello" for every holiday, and she enjoyed an occasional Bud Light, always in a wine glass. She loved shopping and never let a Kohl's Cash expire. Carol also enjoyed gardening and had beautiful flowers at her home on Coachwood and at Hubbard Lake. Carol will be deeply missed by many, many friends and family members. Our lives feel more empty today, but she definitely "lived her dash" and is now at peace. A memorial gathering will be held at DS Temrowski and Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Rd at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd), Warren on Wednesday, September 16, from 9:00 a.m. until the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. We ask that mourners abide by CDC protocols by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing; Carol would want us to listen to the scientists and protect one another. (In fact, in lieu of flowers, she would certainly prefer you just vote blue in November.) Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com