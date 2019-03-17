|
Carol Ann Brown
St. Clair Shores - Carol Ann Brown, age 84, of St. Clair Shores, Michigan passed away on March 5, 2019, in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. Born on December 30, 1934, in Detroit, Michigan to Steven and Clara Sidowski. Beloved wife of James Neil Brown for 62 years. Loving mother of Kim (Ed) Ader, Kris Brown-Thomas, Kari (Pat) Fox, and Jim (Terri) Brown. Cherished grandmother of Eddie Ader, Marissa Bratt, Vince Ader, Natalie Thomas, Patricia Ader, Liam Thomas, and Sean Brown. Dear sister to Arlene Makowski. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday March 23, 2019, beginning at 10:00 am, until time of Mass at 11:00 am, at St. Lucy Catholic Church 23401 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, Michigan 48080. Memorial contributions to Children's Hospital of Detroit or St. Jude Children's Research Fund.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 17, 2019