Carol Ann Heeren
Chesterfield - Carol Ann Heeren, age 72 of Chesterfield passed away February 18, 2019. Carol enjoyed going to the casino, camping, amusement parks and rollercoasters. Beloved wife of Les. Dear step-mother of Amy (William) Matthew. Loving step-grandmother of Danielle, Katelyn and Lillie. Predeceased by her parents Otto and Anna Wentzel and a sister. Visitation 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral Service, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019