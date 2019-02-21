Services
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
Chesterfield - Carol Ann Heeren, age 72 of Chesterfield passed away February 18, 2019. Carol enjoyed going to the casino, camping, amusement parks and rollercoasters. Beloved wife of Les. Dear step-mother of Amy (William) Matthew. Loving step-grandmother of Danielle, Katelyn and Lillie. Predeceased by her parents Otto and Anna Wentzel and a sister. Visitation 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral Service, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Memorials may be made to the .



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
