Carol Ann Quintal
Carol Ann Quintal

Age 82, October 12, 2020, Loving mother of John (Mary) Quintal and Paul Quintal. Proud grandmother of Elise, Grace, John Jr., Audrey, Ryan and Kelly. Also sadly missed by many dear & caring friends. Carol graduated from Denby High School in Detroit then received her Bachelors from Michigan State University. Her career started at IBM, then on to a very successful sales career with Comcast and other sales positions that spanned over 30 years. She was a very active member of the AAUW, OPC of Rochester and also taught water aerobics in the community. However, the true "light of her life" was her 6 precious grandchildren! A memorial is planned for April 2021 at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 VanDyke at 25 Mile Rd. Donations to the Karmanos Cancer Institute are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 16, 2020
May we continue to honor and respect all the lessons we have learned; acting as living symbols of a loving spirit. You are in our prayers.
The Wujek-Calcaterra Family
