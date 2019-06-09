|
Carol Ann (Pokriefka) Small
Detroit - Carol Ann (Pokriefka) Small passed away on May 29, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Dell J. Loving mother of Melissa Merkau and Daniel Small. Dear sister-in-law of Robert Biskner, and aunt of Paul Biskner. Predeceased by mother and father, Catherine and August Pokriefka, mother-in-law Bessie Lee Small, sister-in-law Virgina Biskner (Small), and son-in-law Karl Merkau. Carol enjoyed her work at the Grosse Pointe Neighborhood Club and the Grosse Pointe War Memorial, and developed many wonderful friendships over the years. Cremation provided by RG & GR Harris Funeral Home, 15251 Harper Avenue, Detroit, MI 48224. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society (GPAAS), 20204 Harper Avenue, Harper Woods, MI 48225, Noah Project Animal Rescue, 5205 Airline Highway, Muskegon, MI 49444, or Sanilac County Humane Society, 3847 W Sheldon Street, Carsonville, MI 48419.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019