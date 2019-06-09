Services
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes, Inc.
15251 Harper Avenue
Detroit, MI 48224
(313) 521-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Small
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann (Pokriefka) Small

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol Ann (Pokriefka) Small Obituary
Carol Ann (Pokriefka) Small

Detroit - Carol Ann (Pokriefka) Small passed away on May 29, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Dell J. Loving mother of Melissa Merkau and Daniel Small. Dear sister-in-law of Robert Biskner, and aunt of Paul Biskner. Predeceased by mother and father, Catherine and August Pokriefka, mother-in-law Bessie Lee Small, sister-in-law Virgina Biskner (Small), and son-in-law Karl Merkau. Carol enjoyed her work at the Grosse Pointe Neighborhood Club and the Grosse Pointe War Memorial, and developed many wonderful friendships over the years. Cremation provided by RG & GR Harris Funeral Home, 15251 Harper Avenue, Detroit, MI 48224. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society (GPAAS), 20204 Harper Avenue, Harper Woods, MI 48225, Noah Project Animal Rescue, 5205 Airline Highway, Muskegon, MI 49444, or Sanilac County Humane Society, 3847 W Sheldon Street, Carsonville, MI 48419.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now