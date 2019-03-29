|
Carol Bertha Ferrero
- - Carol Bertha Ferrero, age 83, passed away on March 26, 2019. Beloved wife of Harvey. Loving mother of Paul (Melissa) Ferrero, Carla (Scott) Leo and Lara (Bret) DeYoung. Caring grandmother of Katarina, Danielle, Francesca, Jonathan and Lily. Dear sister of Gretchen MacDonald and sister-in-law of Marian Ferrero. She will be missed by a niece, nephew, many relatives and friends. Visitation, Sunday 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Sawyer Fuller Funeral Home, 2125 12 Mile Rd. Berkley (2 blks W of Woodward). Funeral 11:00 a.m. Monday at First Presbyterian Church of Birmingham 1669 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 29, 2019