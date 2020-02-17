Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
More Obituaries for Carol Campau
Age 76 February 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Dear mother of Bob, Anne (Dave) Komorous, and James (Laura). Grandmother of Mitchell, Kayla, Evan, Grace and Amelia. Sister of Bill (Sue) Hermann, Roylene (the late Ed) Hermann. Visitaton Wednesday 2 pm - 8 pm with a 7 pm Scripture Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In state Thursday 9:30 am until the 10 am Funeral Service at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. Family suggests memorials to Kelly's Kidz, Michigan Humane Society or Habitat for Humanity. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
