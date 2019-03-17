|
Carol Colzin
-- - Carol Colzin, age 74 of Schwartz, Texas and formerly of Detroit, Michigan has lost her valiant battle with Breast Cancer…no more suffering. Carol was born on October 17, 1944. Devoted wife of Dan. Beloved Ma of Jeff, Gary, Brian (Chrissy), Donna Bernard and Trisha. Loving busha/grandmother of six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Loving sister of Jean (John) Brutvan and Elaine Gelmini. Cherished aunt of five. Predeceased by her mother Helen Kolasa and niece Sherry Gelmini. Best buddy of Jeanette Nardecchia. There will not be any services per her wishes. Cremation has taken place in Texas. Memorial donations may be made to the or a .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 17, 2019