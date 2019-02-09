|
Carol Degen Leinninger
- - Carol Degen Leinninger, 80, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 at Beaumont Grosse Pointe Hospital, with her two sons at her side. Carol was born Dec. 20, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan to Elvera and Harry Degen. She moved to Grosse Pointe Farms at the age of six into a house her father built. Carol was a product of the Grosse Pointe School System and graduated from Grosse Pointe Highschool. After graduation, she attended Western Michigan University and later transferred to Wayne State University. While attending Wayne State University Carol was a member of the Delta Zeta sorority. She graduated in 1961 with a degree of Bachelor of Science in Education. Upon graduation, she taught special education for the deaf and hearing impaired for several years. Her career took a different path in following her passion of traveling when she accepted a position at Pan American Airways as a ticket sales rep. She was fortunate to travel to all parts of the world. In 1972, Carol married Duane Leinninger at St. James Lutheran Church in Grosse Pointe Farms. After establishing a family of two sons, she went back to work in the travel industry for many years until retirement. Carol enjoyed cooking, gardening, quality time with her family, friends, camping and traveling internationally. She loved her family and adored her grandchildren. Carol is survived by her husband, Duane of 46 years; sons Duane II (Gina) and Christian (Robyn); grandchildren Degen Leinninger, Sebastian Leinninger and Kara Leinninger; as well as cousins nieces and nephews. Carol was predeceased by her parents Elvera (Raisch) and Harry Degen and sister Sally Ann Degen. A memorial service will be celebrated at 11AM Saturday, Feb. 16, at St. James Lutheran Church, 170 McMIllan, Grosse Pointe Farms.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 9, 2019