Carol Dorothea Pedersen
Auburn Hills - Sunday, August 9, 2020, loving wife, mom, daughter, sister, grandma, aunt and friend passed away peacefully in her home. Beloved wife of Edward K. Pedersen, Jr. Loving mother of Pam Muller (the late Barry), Jon Pedersen (Lindsey), Edward Pedersen, and Eileen Pedersen. Sister of Roberta Billingsley (Ray), Jim Clifford, and the late Charles "Tony" Clifford and Mary Clifford, M.D. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Carol will be remembered as a kind, loving, intelligent, honest to a fault (if that's possible), witty, fun-loving woman with beautiful blue eyes and a contagious laugh. A private celebration of Carol's life was held. Memorial tributes to Playworks, Alzheimer's Association
, or Hospice of Michigan. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.
