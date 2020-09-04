1/1
Carol Joyce (Gaca) Radtke
Carol Joyce Radtke (Gaca)

Carol Joyce Radtke born 12/19/1941 died 9/01/2020 (78). Devoted wife of Michael; loving mother of Mark (April), Bryan, Michael, and Susan (Michael); adoring grandmother to Jacquelyn, Matthew, Emily, Sarah, and Megan. Carol loved her books and using her lucky dime for scratch-offs. She enjoyed traveling along the St. Clair River and stopping for a meal by the water. She always watched the Tigers, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Henry Ford Health Systems or donate blood in her memory.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
