Carol Joyce Radtke (Gaca)



Carol Joyce Radtke born 12/19/1941 died 9/01/2020 (78). Devoted wife of Michael; loving mother of Mark (April), Bryan, Michael, and Susan (Michael); adoring grandmother to Jacquelyn, Matthew, Emily, Sarah, and Megan. Carol loved her books and using her lucky dime for scratch-offs. She enjoyed traveling along the St. Clair River and stopping for a meal by the water. She always watched the Tigers, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Henry Ford Health Systems or donate blood in her memory.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store