The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Carol Lee Metzger

Carol Lee Metzger

Farmington Hills - Carol Lee Metzger, 82, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, died on 29 March 2020. Beloved wife of 58 years of the late Morton Metzger. Cherished mother of Dr. Daniel (Maria) Metzger, Marc (Judith) Metzger, and Michael (Jody) Metzger. Proud grandmother of Zachary Metzger, Seth Metzger, Hanna Metzger, Samantha (Brandon Carrino) Metzger, Emily (fiancé Christian Parrinello) Metzger, Jake Metzger, and Chloe Metzger. Loving sister of Nancy (Michael) Bank, Carol (Michael) Dean, and Robert (Linda) Hoffman. A PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD WEDNESDAY, 01 APRIL 2020 AT 2:00 P.M. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
