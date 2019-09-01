Services
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Lying in State
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Royal Oak, MI
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Royal Oak, MI
Rochester Hills - Lengjel, Carol. Age 75. August 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Kristin (Michael Sharum) and Brian. Proud grandmother of Connor. Visitation Tuesday 1-8 pm at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W 11 Mile Road (4 blocks E of Woodward), Royal Oak. In state Wednesday 10 am until the time of service 11 am at First Presbyterian Church of Royal Oak. Memorials to the Music Memorial of First Presbyterian Church of Royal Oak. Share your memories at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019
