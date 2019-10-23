|
|
Carol Lord
- - CAROL. October 18, 2019. Age 61, of Bloomfield Hills. Loving Mother of Garrett and Chelsea. Dear sister of Dianne Kamnetz (Stephen), Shari Rex (Robert), Kingsley Brown III (the late Karen Wilkinson Brown), and Glenda Barnwell (Richard). Devoted daughter of the late Kingsley and Ilse Brown. Family will receive friends Friday 4-7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel) 32515 Woodward Ave (between 13-14 Mile Rd), 248-549-0500. Memorial service Saturday 11a.m. at Christ Church Cranbrook, Lone Pine and Cranbrook Rds., Bloomfield Hills. Memorial tributes to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan) www.pancan.org.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019