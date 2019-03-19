|
|
Carol Lynn Saunders O'Neill
Grosse Pointe Farms - Carol Lynn Saunders O'Neill, 69, of Grosse Pointe passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at her beautiful home on the lake surrounded by her loving family. Carol will be remembered as a dutiful nurse, a green-thumbed gardener, a vivacious fashionista, but most of all as a devoted wife and mother, continuously exuding unconditional love for her family. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, William, and their children Brian (Kristin), Kate (Michael), Julie (Rob), and Molly (Rob), and a growing group of grandchildren including Gabriel, Lucas, Evelyn, and Ellis. Carol grew up in Pleasant Ridge with her sister Annie and their parents, Shirley and Charles. She graduated from nursing school in 1970, joining St. Joe's Hospital in Ann Arbor. While working at St. Joe's she met her soon-to-be husband William. Married in 1973, their love story took them from Canton, to Ann Arbor to Grosse Pointe and countless other destinations around the world. On a warm March day in Florida, they took their last dance together, smiling under the sunshine. She will be remembered for her welcoming and loving heart and celebrated in the lives of her loved ones for years to come. Visitation on Thursday from 4-7 PM and Friday from 5-8 PM at the Chas. Verheyden Funeral Home 16300 Mack Avenue Grosse Point Park, MI. 48230. Funeral Service on Saturday March 23, 2019 at the Grosse Pointe Memorial Church, 16 Lake Shore Drive Grosse Pointe Farms, MI. 48236 at 10:30 AM. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery later in the day. Memorial Contributions may be made to: s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals , or Capuchin Soup Kitchen,1820 Mount Elliot Street, Detroit, MI. 48207. Share a memory at www.verheyden.org.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019