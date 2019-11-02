Resources
Carol Lynn (Kozlowski) Thibert

Carol Lynn (Kozlowski) Thibert Obituary
Carol Lynn Thibert (née Kozlowski)

Carol Lynn Thibert (née Kozlowski), passed away July 28, 2019, at the age of 72 in Florida. Preceded in death by her Mother Violet (née Root) Kozlowski and Father Chester Kozlowski, as well as her Son Kevin Mitchell, Daughter Debra (née Mitchell) Viano and Brother-in-law Dennis DeForest. Survived by her loving Husband Larry Thibert who now resides in Michigan, Daughter Laura (Jeffrey) VanPamel of Macomb, Son-in-law Richard Viano, Brother Robert Kozlowski and Sister Linda DeForest. She is also survived by several Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Her Celebration of Life will be held at Lakeside Assembly of God Chapel, located at 46155 Schoenherr Road, Shelby Township, MI 48315



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
