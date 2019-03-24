|
Carol M. Hemry
Barton City - Carol M. Hemry, 78, of Barton City, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at her home.
Beloved wife of the late Ronald Paquette, Loving mother of Kelley (Karl) Albrecht, Laura Wilson, and Bradley Paquette, loving grandmother of Amber, Gary, Kyle, Troy, Bradley, Kathleen, Meagan, and Jon, great grandmother of Jordan, Armani, and Alyssa, dear sister of Jean Hawes and Brenda Bodenbach, Jerry Clough, and the late Dick and James Clough.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019