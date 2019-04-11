|
|
Carol (Lou) Martz
- - On April 7, 2019 Lou went to join her husband, Bill, of seventy years, and her son, Peter, who both passed away in 2018. Lou loved life, loved her kids, and, more than anything, she loved Bill. They met while she was finishing her BA at Marygrove College. College rules at that time forbade their students to be wed. Lou and Bill were married not-so-secretly in her senior year and the love they had for each other grew stronger over the decades. Lou is survived by her daughter, Katherine (Tom) Miller, Liza Martz, Christopher (Jan) Martz. She has four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Lou and Bill's caregiver, Sharon Grossman. Funeral services will held at Prince of Peace Church in West Bloomfield, MI on Friday, April 12 at 10:30.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 11, 2019