|
|
Carol McClelland
- - Carol McClelland, Age 91, August 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Drayton A. McClelland, Jr. for 64 years. Loving mother of Susan Myers (James), Drayton A. McClelland, III (Sarah) and John (Susan). Devoted grandmother of Joseph, Daniel, Andrew, Colleen and Emma. Dear sister of the late June Gornick (the late Frank) and the late Joyce Cole (Edward). Daughter of the late John and Harriet Armstrong. Family will receive friends Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Funeral service Thursday, August 29, 2019, 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Birmingham, 1589 W. Maple Rd. Visitation at church begins at 10 a.m. Memorial tributes to First United Methodist Church AM Music Fund, checks payable to "Birmingham First" with memo line reading "AM Music Fund" or to VNA Hospice.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 25, 2019