Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Birmingham
1589 W. Maple Rd.
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Birmingham
1589 W. Maple Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol McClelland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol McClelland


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol McClelland Obituary
Carol McClelland

- - Carol McClelland, Age 91, August 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Drayton A. McClelland, Jr. for 64 years. Loving mother of Susan Myers (James), Drayton A. McClelland, III (Sarah) and John (Susan). Devoted grandmother of Joseph, Daniel, Andrew, Colleen and Emma. Dear sister of the late June Gornick (the late Frank) and the late Joyce Cole (Edward). Daughter of the late John and Harriet Armstrong. Family will receive friends Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Funeral service Thursday, August 29, 2019, 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Birmingham, 1589 W. Maple Rd. Visitation at church begins at 10 a.m. Memorial tributes to First United Methodist Church AM Music Fund, checks payable to "Birmingham First" with memo line reading "AM Music Fund" or to VNA Hospice.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now