Carol Shirley Slonaker, age 91, of Keego Harbor, passed away Wednesday September 9, 2020. Carol was a twin with her brother Richard born to Herman and Adelaide (Bruning) Vogt on February 4, 1929, in Detroit. She graduated from Berkley High School, class of 1947 and served as a secretary for Wixom Elementary School for nearly 35 years. Carol was always moving, doing something. She loved water color painting, big band music, and keeping a well-organized home. Carol is survived by her children Gary Denham, Ron Denham, Jill (Gary) Burney, and William Slonaker; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister Vivienne Hildreth; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents; and brother Richard Vogt. Because of the Covid pandemic, no services will be held at this time. Carol's family will hold a memorial up north at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Carol's honor to The American Cancer Society
