1/1
Carol Shirley Slonaker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Shirley Slonaker, age 91, of Keego Harbor, passed away Wednesday September 9, 2020. Carol was a twin with her brother Richard born to Herman and Adelaide (Bruning) Vogt on February 4, 1929, in Detroit. She graduated from Berkley High School, class of 1947 and served as a secretary for Wixom Elementary School for nearly 35 years. Carol was always moving, doing something. She loved water color painting, big band music, and keeping a well-organized home. Carol is survived by her children Gary Denham, Ron Denham, Jill (Gary) Burney, and William Slonaker; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister Vivienne Hildreth; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents; and brother Richard Vogt. Because of the Covid pandemic, no services will be held at this time. Carol's family will hold a memorial up north at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Carol's honor to The American Cancer Society online at www.cancer.org. Share memories online at www.dignitymemorial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pixley Funeral Home Godhardt-Tomlinson Chapel
2904 Orchard Lake Road
Keego Harbor, MI 48320
2486820200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved