Carol Smith Cox
Carol Smith Cox, 77, died on October 23, 2019.
Born in Detroit on November 14, 1941, Carol was the daughter of Louis and Jane Smith.
She graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor's degree in retailing, working at Hudson's after graduation, and then at Detroit Edison as an electric living adviser.
Married to John Cox, they would have celebrated 51 years on November 23. Carol enjoyed being a homemaker, but also loved working at the Somerset Mall Hallmark shop after her kids were grown.
Carol was a member of Chapter AK of the P.E.O. Sisterhood for almost 50 years.
Survivors include her husband, John; children, Ted (Domonica) Cox and Deb (Isaac) Giron; grandchildren Theo and Emma Cox, Eryce Wilcoxson, and Micah Giron; sister Anne (Drew) Becker; nieces Sally (Greg) Gilreath and Kathy (Jim) Reeves;, nephews Bill (Maggie) McGillicuddy and Mike (Traci) McGillicuddy.
A memorial service will be held November 2, 2019, at the Wm. Sullivan & Son funeral home in Royal Oak. Visitation at noon, service at 1.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019