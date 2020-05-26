Services
Carol (Fox) Stainbrook

Carol (Fox) Stainbrook originally from Mather, PA and loving daughter of Virginia (Daugherty) Schnuphase and Dennis Fox passed away peacefully in her New Baltimore, MI home on Thursday, May 21 2020 at the age of 82.

Carol is survived by her loving sister Rhonda Burchett, dear children Kimberly McAulay, Rose (Richard) White, Marvin Suchy, nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her son's Phil, John and Kirk Suchy, as well as her dear Granddaughter Tiffany Parks and loving daughter-in-law Miki Suchy.

In younger years, Carol was the founding member of a local community youth group to which she titled C.A.R.Y. (Caring About Richmond Youth).

She taught her children's friends how to crochet, play kick-the-can, and even how to broil a delicious steak. She will be remembered by many of the local neighborhood children as a second mother and certainly missed by all!

Rest in Peace Dear Mother!



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 26 to May 27, 2020
