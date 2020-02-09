|
Carol Victoria Hancox Williams Wickersham
Carol Victoria Hancox Williams Wickersham passed away on January 22, 2020
Mrs. Wickersham was born in Chicago, Illinois, on May 20th, 1930, the only child of David Edward and Hildur Peterson Hancox. Carol was a graduate of Fairview Park High School, near Cleveland, Ohio. She graduated from Bowling Green State University with a degree in Business, where she met her first husband, Robert C. Williams, who predeceased her in October 1983. Carol was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority at Bowling Green. She worked for GM as an executive assistant, before raising two children. With the passing of Robert, Carol married Herman L. Wickersham on July 6th, 1985 and started their 30+ year adventure together at their lakeside home.
Carol attended St. Paul's Presbyterian in Livonia with her first husband, Robert, and attended Unity of Livonia with her second husband, Herman. Carol was an active member of the Unity of Livonia Prayer Ministry and previously was a volunteer Braille transcriber.
Carol was an avid needleworker, but in later years, when her eyesight failed, she turned to audiobooks. She and her husband were devoted gardeners, carefully fostering vibrant flower beds and a small vegetable patch behind their house.
Carol is survived by her husband, Herman L. Wickersham of Waterford, sons: Douglas D. (M. Elizabeth) Williams of Massachusetts, Brian C. (Leah) Williams of Massachusetts, step-daughter: Linda (Paul) Kretchmar of Michigan, step-daughters-in-law: Donna West of Michigan, Pat Wickersham of Michigan, grandchildren: Robert C. (Samantha) Williams of Massachusetts, Nicholas Williams of Massachusetts and Sasha Williams of Massachusetts, as well as several nieces and nephews. Donations in Carol's memory may be made to the Massachusetts ME/CFS & FM Association, www.massmecfs.org, P.O. Box 690305, Quincy, MA 02269-0305.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020