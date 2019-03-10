|
Carole A. Kreutzer
Commerce Twp. -
Carole A. Kreutzer, age 75, passed away peacefully March 8, 2019.
Beloved wife of Greg for 53 years; loving mother of Jim, Scott (Jenny) and Jennifer Kreutzer. Dear Grandmother of Jake, Willow, Brody, Alex and Gregory Kreutzer; Kori (Coty) Mailloux and Kyle Kaminski; brother Michael (Pamela) Hoyt, Sister Susan (Scott) Taylor, the late Christine Hoyt and nephews James (Jessica) Hoyt and the late Matthew Hoyt.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 9086 Hutchins Road, White Lake (at Union Lake Rd.) Tuesday at 11:00 AM (In State 10 AM). Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. Friends may visit Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 340 North Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake (3 Blks. S. of Maple) Monday 2:00 - 8:00 PM (Rosary 7:00 PM). Memorial Contributions may be made to Capuchins Soup Kitchen www.cskdetroit.org or Walled Lake Schools Foundation for Excellence. Expressions of Sympathy at www.LynchFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 10, 2019