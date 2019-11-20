|
Carole Ann "Kay" Fulgenzi
Kay, 86, passed away peacefully at home on November 18, 2019 after a valiant 2 ½ year battle with colon and liver cancer.
She was the beloved wife of William Fulgenzi, M.D., who preceded her in death in 2006; cherished mother of Kathleen (Jim Lamoureux), Karen, Kim (Joe Wheat), and Kristina Hilliard (Rick); adored grandmother of Gina South, Sean Lamoureux, Ryan South (Kortney), Joseph Lamoureux, Kyle South, Erin Kirby (Tony), Chloe Fox, Kelly Fox, and Daniel Lamoureux; treasured great-grandmother of Henley South, Dylan South, and Evan Kirby; and dear sister-in-law of Andrew and Santina Fulgenzi and Carol and Red Lemke. She was also loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Kay was born in Detroit to Peter and Mildred (Irven) Dulcamara. She graduated from St. Anthony High School and completed nurses' training at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. After devoting years to raising their daughters, she and Bill became avid tennis and bridge players and traveled the world with the Nomads travel club. They loved entertaining family and friends both at their homes in Grosse Pointe and their cottage on Sand Point near Caseville, MI. Kay was a wonderful cook, especially of Italian food. Her signature dish was pesto made from basil from her garden. Kay's biggest hobby was gleaning antiques and other treasures from garage and estate sales, from which she furnished much of her homes and cottage. She was an active member of Pettipointe Questers and the Grosse Pointe Garden Club.
Memorial gathering for Kay will take place on Tuesday, November 26th, 10:00 am until Mass at 11:00 am at St. Ambrose Church, 15020 Hampton, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48236. In lieu of flowers, donations to Gilda's Club Metro Detroit, Van Elslander Cancer Center Patient Funding, or Michigan Organization of Questers are appreciated.
