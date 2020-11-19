Carole D. Mizzi
Allen Park - Mizzi, Carole D. Age 77. November 17, 2020 of Allen Park. Beloved wife of 50 years to Eddy. Loving mom of Fiona (Josh) Stollfuss and Michael (Jennifer) Mizzi. Proud granny of Jordan, Matthew, Jacob and Maya. Also survived by other loving family and friends. Carole was born in Aberdeen, Scotland and was proud of being an Irvine of Drum Castle. A memorial gathering is on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 12:30 pm - 6 pm at The Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. (Corner of Goddard). Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
or the Downriver Actors Guild. To share a memory visit martenson.com