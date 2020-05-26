|
|
Carole Lee Dubin
Carole Lee Dubin, a resident of Milford, native of Detroit, and former resident of Livonia, Franklin and West Bloomfield died peacefully at her home surrounded by family on May 25, 2020 at the age of 77.
Carole received her undergraduate degree in nursing from Mercy Madonna and her Master's Degree from Wayne State University. She was one of the first Nurse Practitioners in the State of Michigan and was the Director of Nursing at Northwest General Hospital. One of her proudest achievements was as the founder of the Pet Pantry at Highland/Milford Community Sharing. She competed in the Port Huron to Mackinac Race many times and competed in Dressage. She enjoyed sailing, camping, horseback riding, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchild and with her loving husband and their pet dogs at their lakefront home.
She is survived by her beloved husband of over twenty-nine years, Dr. Howard Dubin; her children, Michael (Angel) Thompson, Bruce (Julie) Thompson, and Jill Hunter; step-children, Susan (Michael) Light, Robert Dubin, David (Stephanie) Dubin, and Jeffrey (Beth) Dubin; grandchildren, Eva, Grant and Raquel Thompson, Joshua and Emily Thompson, Matthew (Whitley) Olah, Casey Olah, Brandon and Dylan Light, Joshua, Samantha and Ariana Dubin, James and Eli Dubin, Nathaniel and Gabriel Dubin, and Tyler Jones; great granddaughter, Kaylee Poster; siblings, James Madsen and Mary Alice (Tom) Johnson; brother-in-law, Bruce (Karen) Dubin. She was preceded in death by her mother, Muriel Wright, mother-in-law, Yetta Dubin, and brother-in-law, Brian Dubin.
A service will be held privately with interment in Milford Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Pet Pantry c/o Community Sharing Outreach Center, PO Box 405, Highland MI 48357. Condolences may be left at www.LynchandSonsMilford.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 26 to May 27, 2020