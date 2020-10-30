Carole Lynn Keary
Madison Heights - Carole Lynn Keary; age 78, of Madison Heights, died peacefully October 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James; dearest mother of Jim (Pennie) Keary, Jeanne (Dave) Barlog, Caron (Michael) LaBlanc and Scott Keary; cherished grandmother of eight beautiful grandchildren and three adored great grandchildren; loving sister of Beverly Koch and the late Leroy Caron; and sister-in-law of Liz Caron. Private services were held. Share memories at www.faulmannwalsh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.