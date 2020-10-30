1/1
Carole Lynn Keary
Carole Lynn Keary

Madison Heights - Carole Lynn Keary; age 78, of Madison Heights, died peacefully October 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James; dearest mother of Jim (Pennie) Keary, Jeanne (Dave) Barlog, Caron (Michael) LaBlanc and Scott Keary; cherished grandmother of eight beautiful grandchildren and three adored great grandchildren; loving sister of Beverly Koch and the late Leroy Caron; and sister-in-law of Liz Caron. Private services were held. Share memories at www.faulmannwalsh.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home - Fraser
32814 Utica Road
Fraser, MI 48026
(586) 293-3390
