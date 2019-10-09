|
Carole Marie Stephens-Davis
Loving mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. Survived by her sister and brother Joyce and James, her sons Chad and Todd, and her grandchildren Ben, Taylor, Connor, and Chase. She proceeds her husband James Davis of 33 years and precedes his wonderful grandchildren they raised together.
Up from the Lake of Dreams and into the Mountains, she walked the windswept wildflower path all her days and is Home, the cherubim notes of her lifesong now petals floating towards the stars.
Memorial Service - Grosse Pointe United Methodist Church 9:30 AM, Saturday, October 19, 2019. 211 Moross Road Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236. Please no flowers. Donations may be sent to gpumc.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 9, 2019