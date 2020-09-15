Carole Raquel Moore
Age 78. September 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Craig. Loving mother of Raquel Moore Sohlden (Peter) Sohlden and Maureen (Tony) Bromwell. Proud and loving grandmother of Graham and Brenna Bromwell and Kendall Moore Malburg. Carole graduated from Denby High School in 1960. She lived in Rochester, Grosse Pointe Park and Shelby Township. Retired Administrator with Cancer Care Associates. Donations preferred to the Michigan Humane Society or The Alzheimer's Association
. Graveside Committal Prayers Friday 11:00am at Van Hoosen Jones Cemetery in Rochester, MI. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
.