1/1
Carole Raquel Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carole Raquel Moore

Age 78. September 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Craig. Loving mother of Raquel Moore Sohlden (Peter) Sohlden and Maureen (Tony) Bromwell. Proud and loving grandmother of Graham and Brenna Bromwell and Kendall Moore Malburg. Carole graduated from Denby High School in 1960. She lived in Rochester, Grosse Pointe Park and Shelby Township. Retired Administrator with Cancer Care Associates. Donations preferred to the Michigan Humane Society or The Alzheimer's Association. Graveside Committal Prayers Friday 11:00am at Van Hoosen Jones Cemetery in Rochester, MI. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 15, 2020
May we continue to honor and respect all the lessons we have learned; acting as living symbols of a loving spirit. You are in our prayers.
The Wujek-Calcaterra Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved