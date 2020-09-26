Caroline Fallucca
September 25, 2020. Age 97. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Carol Ann (James) Brozowski, Thomas (Marla), John (Stacy), and Ron (Deborah). Proud grandmother of Robert Brozowski, James Brozowski, Nicole Bonucchi, Jessica Lupone, John Fallucca, Lauren Sachse, Matthew Fallucca, Alexandra Fallucca, Jaclyn Donovan, and Mario Fallucca. Dearest great-grandmother of Allison Brozowski, Jack Brozowski, Evan Brozowski, Maria Bonucchi, Gina Bonucchi, Francesco Bonucchi, Olivia Lupone, Anthony Lupone, Marco Fallucca, Giovanni Fallucca, Nina Fallucca, Lucca Sachse, Evelyn Sachse, Graham Fallucca, Griffin Fallucca, and Dominic Alvarado. Visitation Monday 3-8pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). In state Tuesdsay 9:30am until the 10:00am Mass at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church (48115 Schoenherr Rd. Shelby Twp. between 21 & 22 Mile Rds.). Entombment Resurrection Cemetery.
