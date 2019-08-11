Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A. H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Ave.
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline Kasuba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline Kasuba


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caroline Kasuba Obituary
Caroline Kasuba

Grosse Pointe Woods - Caroline M. Kasuba. March 9, 1928 - August 6, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Michael, brother Albert and son-in-law Fred Williams. Survived by brother John, sister Kathryn Smith and cousin Anne Kensek, by six daughters Jayne (Fred Williams), Lynne (Charles Ferris), Karen, Tina, Merri Kelley (Kevin), Tracy Zerr (Don) and one son, Michael J. Kasuba (Fionna), six grandchildren Samantha Van Dyke (Jace), Alexandra McClintock (Stephen), Rachel Kelley, Evan, Aaron and Kate Kasuba, one great grandson, Finnigan Van Dyke and many nieces and nephews. A memorial visitation for Caroline will take place on Thursday, August 15, from 6:00 to 9:00 pm, at A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. Carol requested no funeral services. There will be a private burial in Mt. Clemens, Michigan at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Helm, 158 Ridge Road, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236, https://helmlife.org/, or Michigan Community VNA, 30800 Telegraph Rd., Ste. 1728, Bingham Farms, MI, 48025, https://www.vna.org/. ahpeters.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caroline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now