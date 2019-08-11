|
Caroline Kasuba
Grosse Pointe Woods - Caroline M. Kasuba. March 9, 1928 - August 6, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Michael, brother Albert and son-in-law Fred Williams. Survived by brother John, sister Kathryn Smith and cousin Anne Kensek, by six daughters Jayne (Fred Williams), Lynne (Charles Ferris), Karen, Tina, Merri Kelley (Kevin), Tracy Zerr (Don) and one son, Michael J. Kasuba (Fionna), six grandchildren Samantha Van Dyke (Jace), Alexandra McClintock (Stephen), Rachel Kelley, Evan, Aaron and Kate Kasuba, one great grandson, Finnigan Van Dyke and many nieces and nephews. A memorial visitation for Caroline will take place on Thursday, August 15, from 6:00 to 9:00 pm, at A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. Carol requested no funeral services. There will be a private burial in Mt. Clemens, Michigan at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Helm, 158 Ridge Road, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236, https://helmlife.org/, or Michigan Community VNA, 30800 Telegraph Rd., Ste. 1728, Bingham Farms, MI, 48025, https://www.vna.org/. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019