Caroline L. Swickle
Oxford - Caroline L. Swickle, 65, of Oxford Michigan, passed away peacefully and comfortably at home with family on September 16, 2019.
Carol was born in Hazel Park on January 15, 1954. She graduated from Troy High School and earned her certification as an X-Ray Technician. She married Robert Swickle on June 3, 1977. Carol worked as an X-Ray technician and then was a homemaker for her 4 children. She was an active member of AA and had a passion for volunteering her time, guiding others in the program, and service work. Besides family she enjoyed golf, gardening, going up north and raising her dogs & various other critters.
Carol was preceded in death by her son Andrew Swickle and both her parents Frederick and Harriet Laws (Grieve). She is survived by her husband of 42 years Robert Swickle, and children Sarah Palmer (David Palmer), Emily Swickle (Jon Dewhurst) & Natalie Swickle, her grandson Waylon Kibler and her siblings Frederick Laws, Marjorie Roth (Dieter Roth) and David Laws.
Public visitation will be held from 4 pm to 8 pm on Sunday September 22 at Pixley Funeral Home in Rochester, MI. Visitation will also be available on Monday September 23 at 9 am before the Celebration of Life service at 10 am. Service to be followed by a processional the White Chapel Cemetery where she will be laid to rest.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 21, 2019