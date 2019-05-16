Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services Dearborn
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Cherry Hill United Presbyterian Church
24110 Cherry Hill Road
Dearborn, MI
Dearborn - Caroline R. Hebb, age 99 of Dearborn, passed away on January 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Edwin for 53 years and mother of Nancy and David Hebb and a loving Grandmother of Phoenix and Xylia Barouch-Hebb.

Caroline lived a long and fulfilling life with many accomplishments to her name. She was born in St. Louis, MO and lived most of her childhood in Edwardsville, IL. She entered college at the age of 16 and received her BS from the University of Illinois, Urbana in 1939. In 1948 she earned her PhD in Genetics from Washington University, St. Louis.

During the war years, Caroline worked as a civil servant in Washington DC. After the war, she earned her PhD and worked as a research associate and Assistant Professor at Southern Illinois University and later at Wayne State University and for the Detroit Institute of Cancer Research. Later in life, after raising a family, she sold real estate for 24 years.

In 1956 she married Edwin Hebb and began raising a family in Dearborn. Together they built their home on Alexandrine street where she continued to live for the rest of her life.

Mrs. Hebb was cremated and the family will be interring her Cremated Remains at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Also, there will be a Memorial Service at Cherry Hill United Presbyterian Church, 24110 Cherry Hill Road in Dearborn on Saturday, May 25th at 3pm. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to cancer research.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 16 to May 23, 2019
