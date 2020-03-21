|
|
Carolyn A. Elliott
Sand Point - Carolyn A. Elliott, 84, of Sand Point, formerly Sterling Heights, died, March 20, 2020. Survived by her husband Louis; children Don (Venus), Dale and Lori (Joe) Mason; grandchildren Jason, Leanne (Steve), Tim, Jenna and Kara; and great-grandchildren Olivia, Campbell, Ryleigh, Cooper and Hudson. Sister of the late Joe Ed and the late Marilyn. Private funeral services at Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020