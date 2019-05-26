Services
Kinsey-Garrett Funeral Home - Royal Oaks
420 S Lafayette Ave
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-4400
Carolyn Duryea
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Royal Oak - Carolyn Ann Duryea, age 86, a lifelong resident of Royal Oak, died 21 May, 2019. She was born 10 December, 1932 in Royal Oak to the late James and Laurene Dobie.

Mrs. Duryea earned her Masters degree in education from George Washington University and was a teacher for many years in Detroit.

Carolyn loved to spend time at her cottage on Douglas lake, to ski with friends and was a loving mother to her 2 and 4 legged children.

Surviving are her children, Nancy Duryea of Arlington, VA and Jeffrey (Stacy) Duryea of Dallas, TX; God-daughter, Shelly (Steve) Turbin of Royal Oak, and her calico cat, Sweet Pea. She was predeceased by her husband, Lynn, in 2011.

Visitation Friday, 31 May, from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Kinsey-Garrett Funeral Home, 420 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak. In lieu of flowers, donations to A.S.P.C.A. or other org appreciated. www.kinsey-garrett.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019
