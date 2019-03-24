|
|
Carolyn Anne (Russell) Dritsas
Sacramento, CA - Carolyn Anne (Russell) Dritsas passed away gently on February 2, 2019 at her home in Sacramento California. Born to Jay and Madelon Russell on November 20, 1936 in Detroit, MI, Carolyn was the oldest of four children, two (twins Jay and Jo) who predeceased her and her surviving sister Cynthia (Russell) White. Carolyn's beloved husband Jim Dritsas preceded her in death in February 2014. They were happily married for over 48 years. She is survived by her daughter (Elizabeth), her 4 step children (Bill, Jane, Dave and Sue), 10 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Carolyn graduated with a BS from Central Michigan University and became a school teacher, focusing on English and Home Economics. While still a young woman, she married Jim and became a full time mother to his four children, and later their daughter Elizabeth. She and Jim lived together in Bloomfield Hills for 45 years.
Carolyn was smart, kind, generous, elegant and cultured in her appearance and manner. She helped instill values of fairness, hard work, financial prudence, and academic achievement in all her children. She enjoyed family visits, reading, gardening, sewing, attending the opera, symphony and theater. She also was an outstanding cook. She and Jim shared a special, tender and loving relationship. They traveled extensively, including several trips to Europe, and a fabulous lengthy vacation to Australia and New Zealand.
Carolyn suffered a stroke in 2008 as part of a routine medical procedure which substantially limited her speech and mobility. She never complained or felt sorry for herself. A life long Michigander, she and Jim moved to California in 2012 to be closer to their children. Despite her setbacks, Carolyn soldiered on with treatments and therapies. While limited, she continued to express strength, kindness and love to her family, and to her dedicated caregivers Mina and Nia. Carolyn was a special person and we were all enriched by her beautiful and loving spirit. She was loved and will be sadly missed. God bless you Carolyn.
Condolences may be sent to the family care of Bill Dritsas, 2224 Washington St., San Francisco, CA 94115 or
[email protected]
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019