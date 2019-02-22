Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
The Davidson/Hermelin Chapel at Clover Hill Park
West Bloomfield - Carolyn Barnett-Goldstein, 73, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died after sunset on 20 February 2019. Cherished mother of Amy Goldstein and Ari Goldstein. Loving grandmother of Molly Goldstein. Dear sister of Judith Barnett, Dr. Marjorie Barnett, and Larry Barnett. Devoted daughter of the late Morton and the late Ann Barnett. SERVICES WERE HELD THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2019 AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 22, 2019
