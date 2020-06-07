Carolyn Bernice Pollard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Bernice Pollard

Our Beloved Cousin. Carolyn Bernice Pollard was 75 years of age. She was born in Evansville, IN on January 29, 1945. Her parents preceded her in death. Carolyn passed away at Garden City Hospital on May 20, 2020.

A Memorial Service of Celebration will be held in her honor at The James H. Cole Home for Funerals,Inc.,16100, Schaefer Hwy. Detroit, MI 48235. Telephone (313) 835-3997. Fax (313) 835-0512

Reverend Annie Jene Adams will officiate the ceremony.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James H Cole Home For Funerals Inc
16100 Schaefer Hwy
Detroit, MI 48235
(313) 835-3997
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved