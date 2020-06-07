Carolyn Bernice Pollard



Our Beloved Cousin. Carolyn Bernice Pollard was 75 years of age. She was born in Evansville, IN on January 29, 1945. Her parents preceded her in death. Carolyn passed away at Garden City Hospital on May 20, 2020.



A Memorial Service of Celebration will be held in her honor at The James H. Cole Home for Funerals,Inc.,16100, Schaefer Hwy. Detroit, MI 48235. Telephone (313) 835-3997. Fax (313) 835-0512



Reverend Annie Jene Adams will officiate the ceremony.









