Services
Stanley Turowski & Son Funeral Home
25509 W Warren St
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 562-5120
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stanley Turowski & Son Funeral Home
25509 W Warren St
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Stanley Turowski & Son Funeral Home
25509 W Warren St
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
- - (nee Salagan) age 90, April 12, 2019. Loving mother of Jeff, Greg and the late Randy. Dear sister-in-law of Dorothy Salagan. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Carolyn was a lifetime resident of Dearborn. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-8 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 West Warren, Dearborn Heights. Funeral Monday 10:00 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the family. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 13, 2019
