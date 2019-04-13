|
Carolyn Cantu
- - (nee Salagan) age 90, April 12, 2019. Loving mother of Jeff, Greg and the late Randy. Dear sister-in-law of Dorothy Salagan. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Carolyn was a lifetime resident of Dearborn. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-8 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 West Warren, Dearborn Heights. Funeral Monday 10:00 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the family. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 13, 2019