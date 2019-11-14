Services
Pixley Funeral Home
322 West University Drive
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-9641
Carolyn Edna Bensen

Carolyn Edna Bensen Obituary
Carolyn Edna Bensen

A beloved mother, sister and friend, Carolyn Edna (Teufel) Bensen, aged 91, of Rochester Hills, Michigan, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at home surrounded by family. She was born Feb. 28, 1928, in Detroit, the daughter of George and Alberta Teufel.

Carolyn is survived by her six children: Brian (Tammie) Bensen, Eric (Tami) Bensen, Keith (Janet) Benjaminsen, Paul (April) Bensen, David (Mary) Bensen and Dianne (Doug) Roehm; by her 13 grandchildren; and by her brother, Harold (Bonnie) Teufel. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, George Teufel.

The visitation for family and friends will be held at the Pixley Funeral Home (322 W. University Dr., Rochester, MI) on Sunday, Nov. 17, from 12-5 p.m. A celebration of Carolyn's life will begin at the Pixley Funeral Home on Monday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Older Person's Commission (650 Letica Dr., Rochester, MI 48307 / www.opcseniorcenter.org / 248-659-1034)

www.pixleyfh.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
