Carolyn Esther (Matthews) Cameron
Carolyn Esther (nee Matthews) Cameron

Carolyn Esther (nee Matthews) Cameron passed on August 29, 2020. She was the daughter of Stanley & Lillian Matthews. Her brother Calvin preceded her in death in 2014. Born in 1928, Carolyn grew up in Detroit and later worked at the Detroit Public Schools. She married Robert Cameron in 1962. They resided in Birmingham, spent summers on Harsens Island and winters in Cape Canaveral. They had 53 years together until Bob's death in 2015. She is survived by sister-in-law, Dolores Matthews, Carolyn's oldest friend of 75 years, and nieces Melissa Matthews, Janis (Matthews) Liu and the late Laurel (Matthews) Lechnyr. She is also survived by brother-in-law John Cameron and his sons John Jr, David, Donald and Kenneth. Children of the late William Cameron are Michael, Paul, Lisabeth, Catherine, Susan and Benjamin.

Her ashes will rest beside those of her husband at the Birmingham First Presbyterian Church.

Carolyn requested donations be made to the Michigan Humane Society.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
