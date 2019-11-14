|
|
Carolyn Grace Kaump
Canton - Carolyn Grace Kaump of Canton. Age 85. Died peacefully on October 27, 2019.
Dear cousin of Judy (Rick) Newland and David (Sandy) Ingledue. Niece of Martha Ingledue. Faithful companion Kit Cat. Preceded in death by her parents John and Leona (Pifer) Ingledue.
Carolyn was a Wayne Memorial High School Teacher. She loved to spend time with her friends going to the symphony and traveling.
Carolyn will greatly missed by her family and many friends.
A Memorial Visitation will be held at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd, Livonia on Saturday, November 16 from 1:00 - 3:00 PM.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to Michigan Humane Society, 900 N Newburgh Rd, Westland, 48185.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019